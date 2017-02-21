Witness stops sexual assault near Tul...

Witness stops sexual assault near Tulane University: Tulane police

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Police are looking for an unidentified armed man accused of throwing a Tulane student onto a Broadway Street lawn and sexually assaulting her until a witness intervened Saturday night , according to Tulane police. The off-campus assault occurred at 8 p.m., as the student was walking on Broadway toward South Claiborne Avenue.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe... Sun ACAshouldBeHereTo... 2
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Sat Opk513 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Feb 22 democrat 20,852
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Feb 22 upper city rescue... 2
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) Feb 20 moor 8
Addie and Zack Feb 17 Crudevice 1
Coon Azz Feb 17 ha ha 3
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,381 • Total comments across all topics: 279,184,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC