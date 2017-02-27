updated The Latest: 11 injured during...

updated The Latest: 11 injured during Mardi Gras parade in Alabama

13 hrs ago Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

The Latest on Mardi Gras celebrations that end with Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Carnival season : Police in the Alabama beach town of Gulf Shores say a car participating in the city's Fat Tuesday parade accidentally plowed into a band, leaving three young people in critical condition and eight others with less-severe injuries. City spokesman Grant Brown tells The Associated Press that the band had just entered the parade route Tuesday morning when a car behind the group lurched forward into the group.

