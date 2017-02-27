Two New Orleans area residents battle...

Two New Orleans area residents battle kidney disease, lean on hope through transplants

Read more: NOLA.com

This is a tale of two local survivors, Collin Berg, a 13-year-old Holy Cross High School seventh grader who recently received a new kidney, and Agnieszka Nance, a 43-year-old Executive Director of the Center for Public Service at Tulane University, who is waiting for a kidney. Both had similar dire health needs, but different personal experiences with kidney disease.

