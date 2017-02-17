Trump Weighs Mobilizing National Guard for Immigration Roundups
A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTXL-TV Sacramento.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coon Azz
|1 hr
|ha ha
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Thu
|Greg
|8
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC