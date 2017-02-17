Trump Weighs Mobilizing National Guar...

Trump Weighs Mobilizing National Guard for Immigration Roundups

11 hrs ago Read more: KTXL-TV Sacramento

A draft memo obtained by The Associated Press outlines a Trump administration proposal under consideration to mobilize as many as 100,000 National Guard troops to round up unauthorized immigrants. The 11-page document calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana.

