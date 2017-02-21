Trial for New Orleans man accused of killing, burning single mother moved to April

New Orleans East barber Thayon Samson, 31, is scheduled to stand trial April 3 on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection with the June 2015 death of Lindsay Nichols of Des Allemands. Thayon Samson, the New Orleans East man accused of killing a young mother from Des Allemands and then burning her remains in an attempt to conceal the crime, will wait a little longer for his murder trial.

