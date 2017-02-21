Trial for New Orleans man accused of killing, burning single mother moved to April
New Orleans East barber Thayon Samson, 31, is scheduled to stand trial April 3 on charges of second-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and obstruction of justice in connection with the June 2015 death of Lindsay Nichols of Des Allemands. Thayon Samson, the New Orleans East man accused of killing a young mother from Des Allemands and then burning her remains in an attempt to conceal the crime, will wait a little longer for his murder trial.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Wed
|democrat
|20,852
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Wed
|upper city rescue...
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|moor
|8
|Addie and Zack
|Feb 17
|Crudevice
|1
|Coon Azz
|Feb 17
|ha ha
|3
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 16
|Greg
|8
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC