Tornado inflicts major damage in New Orleans East, building collapse reported
Confirmed tornadoes and severe weather ripped through New Orleans and the surrounding area causing major damage to home and businesses. The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for areas in Orleans, Jefferson, St. Bernard, and upper Plaquemines parishes until 12:45 p.m..
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|Dan
|20,813
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|20 hr
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC