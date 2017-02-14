Tornado damage to New Orleans schools estimated at $1.7 million
Two New Orleans public school campuses will need about $1.7 million in repairs after they were damaged by the largest tornado ever recorded in the city. Orleans Parish schools chief operating officer Eric Seling updated the School Board at its facilities committee meeting Tuesday , one week after an EF3 tornado carved a 2-mile path through New Orleans East .
