The other historic battle of New Orleans

A boxing monument at the end of Williams Boulevard at the Mississippi River in Kenner's Rivertown remembers the 1970 bout that is recognized as the first-ever heavyweight prizefight. The Times-Picayune is marking the tricentennial of New Orleans with its ongoing 300 for 300 project, running through 2018 and highlighting the moments and people that connect and inspire us.

