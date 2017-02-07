The Latest: Tornado damages New Orleans NASA facility
An official at NASA's Michoud facility in New Orleans says it suffered some damage during Tuesday's tornado but the deep-space equipment being built there does not appear to be damaged. Steve Doering was there when the wind started picking up and says it sounded like a freight train coming down.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WWSB.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need Some Advice
|9 hr
|Lost
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Dan
|20,813
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Mon
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC