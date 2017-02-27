The Latest: Mardi Gras reveler: 'This...

The Latest: Mardi Gras reveler: 'This year it's Pirates'

The Latest on Mardi Gras celebrations that end with Fat Tuesday, the culmination of the Carnival season : A half-dozen pirates on the ferry from New Orleans' west bank sliver were heading across the Mississippi River to join a much bigger crowd on the city's east bank. They were all active duty or retired military and families, heading to an annual Navy League breakfast called the Krewe of Eggs.

