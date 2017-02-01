The Latest: Dad: drive-by victim was to join Army Reserves

Lawrence Williams Jr., holding his 7-year-old daughter, weeps on his pastor's shoulder Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, after talking briefly to reporters about the death of his 18-year-old son, Lawrence Williams IV, in a drive-by shooting outside a New Orleans high school Tuesday night. New Orleans police said the drive-by shooting in front of Edna Karr High School during a basketball game killed Williams and another man.

