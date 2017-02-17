The count: New Orleans bus stops that are not ADA compliant
Nearly 94 percent of New Orleans bus stops fail to meet the needs of disabled riders, and the city has until 2031 to update them. On Feb. 10, the city, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority and its owner Transdev settled a lawsuit filed by three wheelchair users arguing the city's transit stops are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mon
|moor
|8
|Addie and Zack
|Feb 17
|Crudevice
|1
|Coon Azz
|Feb 17
|ha ha
|3
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 16
|Greg
|8
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC