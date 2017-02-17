The count: New Orleans bus stops that...

The count: New Orleans bus stops that are not ADA compliant

Nearly 94 percent of New Orleans bus stops fail to meet the needs of disabled riders, and the city has until 2031 to update them. On Feb. 10, the city, the New Orleans Regional Transit Authority and its owner Transdev settled a lawsuit filed by three wheelchair users arguing the city's transit stops are not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act .

