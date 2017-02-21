Tests show driver in Mardi Gras crash was legally drunk, police say
Neilson Rizzuto, 25, accused of plowing a pickup truck into a crowd of spectators at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana is shown in the booking photo provided February 26, 2017. New Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS A driver accused of injuring 28 people in New Orleans after plowing a pickup truck into a crowd watching a Mardi Gras parade had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit soon after the crash, police said on Sunday.
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe...
|Sun
|ACAshouldBeHereTo...
|2
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Sat
|Opk513
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|moor
|8
|Addie and Zack
|Feb 17
|Crudevice
|1
|Coon Azz
|Feb 17
|ha ha
|3
