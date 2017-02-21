Tests show driver in Mardi Gras crash was legally drunk, police say

Neilson Rizzuto, 25, accused of plowing a pickup truck into a crowd of spectators at a Mardi Gras parade in New Orleans, Louisiana is shown in the booking photo provided February 26, 2017. New Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office/Handout via REUTERS A driver accused of injuring 28 people in New Orleans after plowing a pickup truck into a crowd watching a Mardi Gras parade had a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit soon after the crash, police said on Sunday.

