Tax filing, payment extensions available for New Orleans tornado victims
Relief is available to Louisiana taxpayers affected in the severe storms and tornadoes that struck the state Feb. 7. Filing and payment extensions are available to residents whose homes or business are the following ZIP codes: The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced the extensions Monday . Any additional areas that are declared federal disaster related to the severe weather on Feb. 7 will be considered for the same relief.
