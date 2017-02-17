Tax filing, payment extensions availa...

Tax filing, payment extensions available for New Orleans tornado victims

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Relief is available to Louisiana taxpayers affected in the severe storms and tornadoes that struck the state Feb. 7. Filing and payment extensions are available to residents whose homes or business are the following ZIP codes: The Louisiana Department of Revenue announced the extensions Monday . Any additional areas that are declared federal disaster related to the severe weather on Feb. 7 will be considered for the same relief.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Alihra 20,849
young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12) 14 hr moor 8
Addie and Zack Feb 17 Crudevice 1
Coon Azz Feb 17 ha ha 3
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 16 Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Pakistan
  3. China
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,120 • Total comments across all topics: 279,030,561

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC