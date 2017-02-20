Taint of New Orleans DEA probe widens as prosecutors drop weapons charges against north shore dealer

The fallout continued Friday from the U.S. Justice Department's year-old investigation into misconduct within a New Orleans-based federal drug task force, with prosecutors agreeing to dismiss weapons charges against a north shore drug dealer who appears to be cooperating in the spiraling probe. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan allowed the drug dealer, Anthony Lewis, to withdraw a previous guilty plea he entered in the case in favor of a newly brokered plea bargain, an extraordinary move that likely will shave several years off Lewis' sentence.

