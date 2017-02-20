Taint of New Orleans DEA probe widens...

Taint of New Orleans DEA probe widens as prosecutors drop weapons charges against north shore dealer

The fallout continued Friday from the U.S. Justice Department's year-old investigation into misconduct within a New Orleans-based federal drug task force, with prosecutors agreeing to dismiss weapons charges against a north shore drug dealer who appears to be cooperating in the spiraling probe. U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan allowed the drug dealer, Anthony Lewis, to withdraw a previous guilty plea he entered in the case in favor of a newly brokered plea bargain, an extraordinary move that likely will shave several years off Lewis' sentence.

