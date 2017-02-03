Suspected New Orleans counterfeiter a...

Suspected New Orleans counterfeiter arrested in St. Bernard

Read more: NOLA.com

St. Bernard Sheriff's deputies said they arrested a New Orleans man this week whom they suspect of using fake $10 and $20 bills in St. Bernard and Jefferson parishes. William Farnbaugh, 46, of Mazant Street was booked Monday on two charges of monetary instrument abuse, one of which stemmed from an outstanding warrant in Kenner.

