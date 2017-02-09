Suspect in Pines Village double shooting booked with murder, New Orleans court records show

Leo Dorsey, 25, is accused of killing 25-year-old Tiffany Thomas and wounding a 24-year-old woman in a double shooting at a home in the 7100 block of West Laverne Street on Jan. 31, 2017. The suspect accused in a double shooting that left one woman dead and another injured last month inside a Pines Village house was apprehended by New Orleans police Wednesday night .

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.