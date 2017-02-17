Solange Knowles shares her love of Ne...

Solange Knowles shares her love of New Orleans at tornado victim fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

In a brief appearance at PJ Morton 's fundraiser Thursday for victims of the tornadoes that hit New Orleans East last week, Solange Knowles thanked the city for welcoming her with open arms. Knowles -- who won her first Grammy just days ago for "A Seat at the Table," which was partially created in New Orleans -- said she just wanted to "send love and joy and uplift the incredible community in New Orleans East."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr mexico 20,836
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Thu Greg 8
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,467 • Total comments across all topics: 278,949,478

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC