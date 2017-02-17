Solange Knowles shares her love of New Orleans at tornado victim fundraiser
In a brief appearance at PJ Morton 's fundraiser Thursday for victims of the tornadoes that hit New Orleans East last week, Solange Knowles thanked the city for welcoming her with open arms. Knowles -- who won her first Grammy just days ago for "A Seat at the Table," which was partially created in New Orleans -- said she just wanted to "send love and joy and uplift the incredible community in New Orleans East."
