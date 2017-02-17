Snapchat launches NBA All-Star Game t...

Snapchat launches NBA All-Star Game themed filters in New Orleans

13 hrs ago

The geofilters are available to Snapchat users inside the Smoothie King Center, and will be available during specific events including the dunk contest and 3-point shootout. Snapchat users who are not at the game but in New Orleans will be able to use NBA All-Star East and West animated lenses.

