Riverbend shooting victim identified by New Orleans coroner
A 29-year-old man shot to death Saturday in the Leonidas neighborhood has been identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Michael Davis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Hillary Vomit
|20,827
|Valentine Waste
|22 hr
|Seerer
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC