Probation forfeited by woman culpable in Uptown armed robbery

Tabitha Sholar, 26, had her probation revoked and a seven-year prison sentence imposed Friday over her role in a 2011 home invasion robbery of an Uptown woman in which Sholar's brother and boyfriend took part. Tabitha Sholar had her second chances, at least three of them, it appeared.

