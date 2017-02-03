Parents: Learn about New Orleans-area schools Saturday
Families can do some one-stop school shopping at the Urban League's annual Schools Expo Saturday . The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, where free parking is available.
