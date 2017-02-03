Pair convicted of murder in 2014 mass shooting in Lower 9th Ward
From left, Blair Taylor, 23, and Joseph Nelson, 26, are standing trial for murder this week in connection with a drive-by shooting in the Lower 9th Ward that left two dead and five wounded -- including two toddler boys -- in the 5400 block of Burgundy Street on Aug. 10, 2014. Blair "Blood" Taylor and Joseph Nelson were convicted of murder Thursday by a New Orleans jury that concluded they were the gunmen who killed two people and wounded five -- including two toddler boys -- in a bloody drive-by shooting in the Lower 9th Ward in 2014.
