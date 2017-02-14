Official cause of death released in U...

Official cause of death released in USM student's death

13 hrs ago Read more: KPLC-TV Lake Charles

Orleans Parish Coroner, Dr. Jeffrey Rouse, announced today that the decedent involved in an incident that occurred early morning on Saturday, February 11 at the DoubleTree hotel located at 300 Canal St. in New Orleans has been identified as Cole D. Whaley, a 20 year old white male. "According to NOPD reports, the decedent fell through a closed 11th story hotel window and landed on the ground in an outdoor area located on the 4th floor near the hotel's pool.

