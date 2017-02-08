'Nowhere else to go': After tornado, New Orleans East residents face a new day
The morning after a powerful tornado tore the roofs off their homes, shattered their windows and left their possessions strewn in the streets, New Orleans East residents faced a day of cleaning up and salvaging as much as they could. Around 100 people uprooted from their homes by the tornado on Tuesday stayed overnight in a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Memorial Park, set on the outskirts of the worst storm damage.
