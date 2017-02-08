'Nowhere else to go': After tornado, ...

'Nowhere else to go': After tornado, New Orleans East residents face a new day

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The morning after a powerful tornado tore the roofs off their homes, shattered their windows and left their possessions strewn in the streets, New Orleans East residents faced a day of cleaning up and salvaging as much as they could. Around 100 people uprooted from their homes by the tornado on Tuesday stayed overnight in a temporary shelter at Joe W. Brown Memorial Park, set on the outskirts of the worst storm damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Buck Rohde 20,817
Need Some Advice Tue Lost 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Mon Catalina58 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 3 ex tankerman 7
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11) Jan 22 Disappointed 11
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,681 • Total comments across all topics: 278,706,252

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC