'Now is the time for neighbor to help neighbor,' as Landrieu seeks tornado recovery volunteers

Mayor Mitch Landrieu speaks Sunday with victims of last Tuesday's tornado in New Orleans East, outside an emergency shelter set up at the recreation center of Joe Brown Park on Read Boulevard. asked for volunteers to start helping clear debris left behind by last week's devastating EF3 tornado that struck a portion of New Orleans East.

