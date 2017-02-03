Not Your Mom's Iced Tea under voluntary recall in New Orleans, other cities for bottle defect
A bottle label for Not Your Mom's Iced Tea, for which Small Town Brewery has issued a voluntary recall in eight cities, including New Orleans, and the state of New Jersey. Small Town Brewery announced Saturday it has issued a voluntary recall of Not Your Mom's Iced Tea in 12-ounce glass bottles in eight cities, including New Orleans, and the state of New Jersey.
