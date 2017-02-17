NOPD searching for man suspected in armed robbery at Mid-City gas station
Investigators are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Shell gas station in the 4700 block of Canal Street early Saturday , the NOPD said. New Orleans investigators are searching for an unidentified man who walked into a Mid-City gas station just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday , pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash and cigarettes, according to police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|mexico
|20,850
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Mon
|moor
|8
|Addie and Zack
|Feb 17
|Crudevice
|1
|Coon Azz
|Feb 17
|ha ha
|3
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 16
|Greg
|8
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Feb 9
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC