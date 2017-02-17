NOPD searching for man suspected in armed robbery at Mid-City gas station

Investigators are searching for a man suspected of robbing a Shell gas station in the 4700 block of Canal Street early Saturday , the NOPD said. New Orleans investigators are searching for an unidentified man who walked into a Mid-City gas station just after 4:30 a.m. Saturday , pointed a gun at the cashier and demanded cash and cigarettes, according to police.

