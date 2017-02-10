NOPD officer continues serving others after home destroyed in tornado, Fox 8 reports
NOPD Officer Willie Jenkins III and his wife, Tonya, inside their New Orleans East home, which was severely damaged by Tuesday's tornadoes. Despite the damage to his own home, Jenkins focused on the needs of other tornado victims, WVUE-Fix 8 reports.
