New Orleans tornado victims eligible for unemployment assistance

Victims of last week's tornado outbreak and storms in New Orleans and Livingston Parish are now eligible for unemployment assistance, state officials said Monday . Residents of New Orleans and Livingston Parish whose jobs or self-employment were lost or interrupted because of storm damage on Feb. 7 can apply to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for disaster unemployment assistance until March 15. President Donald Trump granted a major disaster declaration for Orleans and Livingston parishes that allows for the special assistance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.