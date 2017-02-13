New Orleans tornado victims eligible ...

New Orleans tornado victims eligible for unemployment assistance

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Victims of last week's tornado outbreak and storms in New Orleans and Livingston Parish are now eligible for unemployment assistance, state officials said Monday . Residents of New Orleans and Livingston Parish whose jobs or self-employment were lost or interrupted because of storm damage on Feb. 7 can apply to the Louisiana Workforce Commission for disaster unemployment assistance until March 15. President Donald Trump granted a major disaster declaration for Orleans and Livingston parishes that allows for the special assistance.

