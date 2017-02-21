New Orleans teens accused of killing ...

New Orleans teens accused of killing Domino's driver to be tried together, judge rules

11 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Two New Orleans teens accused of killing and robbing a Domino's pizza delivery driver in September 2014 can be tried together despite one's statement to police that he wasn't the shooter, a judge ruled Thursday . Criminal District Judge Byron C. Williams said he was not convinced by a defense argument that a statement Shane Hughes gave to police was antagonistic or prejudicial against his co-defendant Rendell Brown.

