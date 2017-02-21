New Orleans police release surveillan...

New Orleans police release surveillance video of shotgun-toting robbery suspect

7 hrs ago

New Orleans police investigators have released surveillance video of a man wielding a shotgun on his way to and from his robbery of two people Friday morning on Washington Avenue, authorities said. The victims were both in the 4300 block of Washington Avenue around 8 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, when the gunman arrived, the report states.

