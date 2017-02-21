New Orleans man arrested after stabbing incident in Treme
New Orleans police said Brian Grant, 26, was booked with aggravated battery after he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 28-year-old victim during an argument Saturday night in the 2600 block of Iberville Street in Treme. New Orleans police arrested a man Sunday on allegations that he stabbed an unidentified victim during a late-night argument in the Treme neighborhood.
