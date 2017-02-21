New Orleans man arrested after stabbi...

New Orleans man arrested after stabbing incident in Treme

New Orleans police said Brian Grant, 26, was booked with aggravated battery after he was arrested on suspicion of stabbing a 28-year-old victim during an argument Saturday night in the 2600 block of Iberville Street in Treme. New Orleans police arrested a man Sunday on allegations that he stabbed an unidentified victim during a late-night argument in the Treme neighborhood.

