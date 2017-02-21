New Orleans judge recuses himself fro...

New Orleans judge recuses himself from reconsidering woman's sentence, but reason kept secret

Lottie Hibbler, 34, asked New Orleans Criminal District Court Judge Darryl Derbigny to reconsider the 12-year sentence he imposed on her in January after she pleaded guilty to joining her sister in robbing a disabled Hollygrove man. But Derbigny recused himself from the matter Wednesday , shielding his reasons from the public record.

