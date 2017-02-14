New Orleans' Gulf Coast Bank & Trust acquires Dallas-based CapitalSpring SBLC
Gulf Coast Bank & Trust Co., one of New Orleans' largest home mortgage and small business lenders , has acquired Dallas-based CapitalSpring SBLC, which provides government-backed Small Business Administration loans to small businesses across the country. CapitalSpring SBLC, which was founded in 2012, will be known as Gulf Coast SBA Lending.
