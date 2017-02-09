New Orleans East man accused of looti...

New Orleans East man accused of looting tornado-damaged phone store

Read more: NOLA.com

New Orleans police booked Wayne Horn, 29, with possession of a firearm by a felon and charges related to looting on Tuesday , after saying he was caught with burglary tools and other items inside a tornado-damaged Metro PCS store at 8001 Chef Menteur Highway. A New Orleans East man whom authorities said tried to take advantage of tornado damage at a cellphone store Tuesday was arrested on suspicion of looting and other charges.

