New Orleans bike share program extended through March

After launching a "preview" of a citywide bike share program at several kiosks in downtown New Orleans and in the Lower Garden District, the city is extending the program through March 31. It was set to end Feb. 23, after the NBA All-Star weekend and first week of Mardi Gras parades. Riders need to download an app , register their information and select a payment plan.

