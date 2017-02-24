New Orleans bike share program extended through March
After launching a "preview" of a citywide bike share program at several kiosks in downtown New Orleans and in the Lower Garden District, the city is extending the program through March 31. It was set to end Feb. 23, after the NBA All-Star weekend and first week of Mardi Gras parades. Riders need to download an app , register their information and select a payment plan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Best of New Orleans.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|1 hr
|Opk513
|9
|Local group prepares for Senator Cassidy's appe...
|9 hr
|Cindy newman
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Feb 22
|upper city rescue...
|2
|young black thugs who refuse to bring books to ... (Sep '12)
|Feb 20
|moor
|8
|Addie and Zack
|Feb 17
|Crudevice
|1
|Coon Azz
|Feb 17
|ha ha
|3
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC