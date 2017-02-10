New Orleans attorney's son indicted for murder in shaking death of infant boy

An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted Justice Brown, 21, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his infant son, whom investigators said was shaken, dropped and abandoned on Feb. 28, 2016. Nearly a year after police said he shook, dropped and abandoned his baby boy, the son of a longtime New Orleans attorney has been indicted on a murder charge in the 2-month-old child's death.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.