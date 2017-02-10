New Orleans attorney's son indicted for murder in shaking death of infant boy
An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted Justice Brown, 21, on a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the death of his infant son, whom investigators said was shaken, dropped and abandoned on Feb. 28, 2016. Nearly a year after police said he shook, dropped and abandoned his baby boy, the son of a longtime New Orleans attorney has been indicted on a murder charge in the 2-month-old child's death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|22 hr
|see the light
|20,818
|Hey Muslim, Bite Me
|Thu
|Bowie Bergdahl
|1
|Need Some Advice
|Feb 7
|Lost
|1
|Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti...
|Feb 6
|Catalina58
|1
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC