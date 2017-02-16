New Orleanian pleads guilty to West Bank bank robberies
U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced that Eric Mallory, age 34, of New Orleans, pled guilty today to a two-count indictment charging him with bank robbery. According to court documents, on July 27, 2016, Mallory entered the Capital One Bank located at 1867 Barataria Boulevard in Marrero, and approached a teller with a note demanding money.
