New Orleanian pleads guilty to West Bank bank robberies

U.S. Attorney Kenneth A. Polite announced that Eric Mallory, age 34, of New Orleans, pled guilty today to a two-count indictment charging him with bank robbery. According to court documents, on July 27, 2016, Mallory entered the Capital One Bank located at 1867 Barataria Boulevard in Marrero, and approached a teller with a note demanding money.

