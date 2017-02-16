'NCIS: New Orleans' to test special effects fire in Elmwood on Thursday

A production crew for 'NCIS: New Orleans' will be using special effects fire on Thursday on Brookhaven Esplanade in Elmwood. A production crew for the locally shot CBS series " NCIS: New Orleans " will be testing special effects for filming -- including fire effects -- in Elmwood on Thursday between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m., according to a Jefferson Parish government advisory to residents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.