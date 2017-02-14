National Guard assist New Orleans police after tornado cuts through neighborhoods
Louisiana Army National Guard members continue to provide 24-hour security operations in New Orleans East after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday. Approximately 100 soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are supporting the New Orleans Police Department by manning 16 static traffic control points in New Orleans East.
