National Guard assist New Orleans pol...

National Guard assist New Orleans police after tornado cuts through neighborhoods

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The United States Army

Louisiana Army National Guard members continue to provide 24-hour security operations in New Orleans East after a powerful tornado struck the area Tuesday. Approximately 100 soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 156th Infantry Regiment, 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team are supporting the New Orleans Police Department by manning 16 static traffic control points in New Orleans East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Hillary Vomit 20,827
Valentine Waste 22 hr Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) Feb 3 ex tankerman 7
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. Toyota
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,398 • Total comments across all topics: 278,856,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC