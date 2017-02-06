Muse, Blink-182, Chainsmokers tours headed to New Orleans in 2017, but Lady Gaga's isn't

Contributed photo -- The pop-punk band Blink-182 is headed for the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans on May 9, 2017. Contributed photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP -- Matt Bellamy of Muse performs at the KROQ Weenie Roast at the Irvine Meadows Amphitheatre on Saturday, May 16, 2015, in Irvine, Calif.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Advocate.