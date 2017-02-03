More than 500 New Orleans inmates to be moved out of parish while guards train
More than 500 New Orleans inmates will be transferred to out-of-parish facilities to allow for nearly 100 deputies to take leave of their normal duties, starting in March, and receive training to become POST certified. Roughly 550 inmates at the New Orleans jail - about half the current inmate population -- will soon be moved to jails in other parishes to allow for dozens of guards to obtain training certification.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.
Add your comments below
New Orleans Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|TAAM
|20,811
|Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane)
|Feb 3
|ex tankerman
|7
|Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13)
|Jan 29
|Roger DAquin
|8
|roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed...
|Jan 22
|now
|1
|Townsend Recovery is a RIP-OFF (Apr '11)
|Jan 22
|Disappointed
|11
|Why 1,000 women from Louisiana are planning to ...
|Jan 21
|Francis the talki...
|2
|Our Views: Obama's legacy for Louisiana
|Jan 19
|lalady
|1
Find what you want!
Search New Orleans Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC