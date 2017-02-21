Mike Epps arrested after Harrah's Casino scuffle in New Orleans: report
Mike Epps, pictured in this promotional photo from the 2005 film "The Honeymooners," was one of two men arrested and accused by New Orleans police of hitting a Virginia man Saturday at Harrah's Casino, The New Orleans Advocate reports. Mike Epps, the actor and comedian best known for his work in "The Hangover" and in sequels to the movie "Friday," was one of two men arrested and accused by New Orleans police of hitting a Virginia man Saturday at Harrah's Casino, The Advocate reports .
