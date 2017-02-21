Medical records: Inmate who died in N...

Medical records: Inmate who died in New Orleans jail had lengthy history of mental illness

A man who had a lengthy history of mental illness was found dead late Wednesday at the Orleans Justice Center, again raising concern about the lack of staffing at the city's troubled jail and drawing sharp criticism from attorneys representing inmates in a class-action lawsuit over conditions at the lockup. The death of the inmate, Colby Crawford, did not appear to be self-inflicted or attributable to foul play, the Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office said, as no signs of trauma were found on the 23-year-old's body.

New Orleans, LA

