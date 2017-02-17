Man sought in October rape case arrested in Bucktown

One day after New Orleans police obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Oct. 9 rape of Kristen Crain, William Brayman, pictured here in an undated NOPD photo, was arrested Friday in the Bucktown neighborhood of Jefferson Parish, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Department. Only hours after New Orleans police obtained a warrant for his arrest in connection with the Oct. 9 rape of Kristen Crain, William Brayman was arrested early Friday in the lakefront Bucktown neighborhood, according to a spokesman for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

