Man shot as New Orleans parades roll ...

Man shot as New Orleans parades roll at St. Charles and Napoleon avenues, police say

8 hrs ago

New Orleans police investigates at St. Charles and Napoleon avenues after man was shot as parades rolled Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2017. An unidentified man was shot in his side as a Mardi Gras season parade rolled by Saturday afternoon at St. Charles and Napoleon avenues, New Orleans police said.

