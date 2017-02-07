Man arrested after fleeing in SUV linked to New Orleans East shooting
Antoine Massey, 24, was arrested Monday on various charges, including resisting an officer and gun charges, after NOPD officers spotted him in an SUV that investigators believe was involved in a shooting Saturday morning in New Orleans East, police said. A 24-year-old man was arrested Monday after he tried to flee police in a black SUV believed to be connected to a New Orleans East shooting that wounded a 19-year-old man, according to the NOPD.
