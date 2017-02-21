Man accused of child sex trafficking in New Orleans

Eugene Forrest III, 26, already was on probation after a pandering conviction in Jefferson Parish when he was arrested Feb. 17 in New Orleans and booked with human trafficking and trafficking a child for sexual purposes. A Gentilly man already on probation for a pandering conviction in Jefferson Parish was arrested last weekend on allegations that he was trafficking a juvenile girl for sexual purposes in New Orleans, court records show.

