Madisonville's Otis House carries thr...

Madisonville's Otis House carries threads of New Orleans history

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: NOLA.com

Two of the most historic homes in the New Orleans area have a common denominator. The same man who built the Tulane University President's home also built a a much humbler abode first-- the Otis House in Madisonville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New Orleans Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Canal Barge Company (Merrit Lane) 9 hr Greg 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr mexico 20,829
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
Hey Muslim, Bite Me Feb 9 Bowie Bergdahl 1
News Lawsuit: Styx drummer bloodied fan with drumsti... Feb 6 Catalina58 1
Good Counselor ? Niquette Kearney (Apr '13) Jan 29 Roger DAquin 8
roofiess Xan bar, Blues oc's H Addyis weed... Jan 22 now 1
See all New Orleans Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New Orleans Forum Now

New Orleans Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New Orleans Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

New Orleans, LA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,409 • Total comments across all topics: 278,923,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC